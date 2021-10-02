suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,036.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $103,036.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00057083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00241098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00118905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012849 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

