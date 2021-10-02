S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Price Target Cut to $4.25 by Analysts at B. Riley

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for S&W Seed’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

SANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.65.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

