Swiss National Bank Invests $1.01 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

BAMR stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

