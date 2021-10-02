Swiss National Bank Invests $943,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

