Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

