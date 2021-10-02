Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

BMRC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

