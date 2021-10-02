Swiss National Bank Trims Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Resources Connection worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.04 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

