Sylo Market Capitalization Achieves $10.26 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $365,884.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sylo has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

