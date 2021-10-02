Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, a growth of 1,849.6% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.70.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
