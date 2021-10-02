Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 3,491 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,826,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,418,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.