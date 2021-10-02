Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 16,744 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

