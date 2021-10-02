Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $662.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.72 and a 200-day moving average of $626.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.03 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

