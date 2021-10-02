Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $33,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $406.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

