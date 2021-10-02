Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

