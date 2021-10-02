TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 6.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price was up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 115,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,910,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TAL shares. cut TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.