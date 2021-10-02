Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.25. 1,511,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

