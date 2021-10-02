Tapmydata (TAP) Market Capitalization Tops $1.00 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $23,198.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00374466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.51 or 0.00882487 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

