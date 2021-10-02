Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTCM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Tautachrome has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc is an Internet technology development company. It develops KlickZie platform, which turns smartphones into trustable imagers and serves as first imagery-based social portal network. The Company’s ArKnet platform provides virtual interfacing for consumer purchases from providers in the global household goods and services marketplace.

