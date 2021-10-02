TD Securities Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT)

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TIXT opened at C$44.07 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.75.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

