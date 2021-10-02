TD Securities Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT)

Investment analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TIXT opened at C$44.07 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of C$34.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.75.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
