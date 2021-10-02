TD Securities Lowers Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. Cominar REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.