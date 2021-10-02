TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 9.9% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

