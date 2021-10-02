Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 240,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $6,036,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

