Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Short Interest Update

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a growth of 200.5% from the August 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

THW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,725. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 159.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

