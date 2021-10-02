Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $8.16. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 65,492 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

