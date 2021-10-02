TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE TIXT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

