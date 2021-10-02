TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TIXT opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.07.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

