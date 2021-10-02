Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

NYSE:TPX opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

