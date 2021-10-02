TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $72.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005034 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010448 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,667,576,321 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

