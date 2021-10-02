Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

TBNK opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. Equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $5,146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

