The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.