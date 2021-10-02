The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$78.65 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.92 and a 12 month high of C$82.35. The company has a market cap of C$95.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.09.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB decreased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.