The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $274.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.01.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

