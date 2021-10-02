The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

Shares of BKE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Buckle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

