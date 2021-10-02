The ChampCoin Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $408,797.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00659662 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.55 or 0.01008829 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The ChampCoin Coin Profile

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The ChampCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

