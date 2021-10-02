The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.25 Million

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report sales of $766.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $773.01 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

