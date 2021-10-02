The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CC opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

