The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 386.50 ($5.05) and last traded at GBX 386.50 ($5.05). Approximately 1,244,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 882,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.87.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.