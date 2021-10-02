The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 96.2% in September

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 36,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 940,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 195,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

