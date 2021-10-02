The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.30 Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.68 ($18.45).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.62 ($13.68) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.03. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

