The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 55,521 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

