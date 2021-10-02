The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,595 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

