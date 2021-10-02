The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $26.80 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.18% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

