The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $27.92 Million Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.22% of Enerplus worth $27,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

