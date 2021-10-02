The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.87 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97,407 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in JD.com were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $242,791,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 184.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 68.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in JD.com by 233.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after buying an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.