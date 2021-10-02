The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $276.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

