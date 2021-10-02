The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 220,651 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 138.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 220,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Popular were worth $28,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth $45,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

