The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 415.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,853 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

TD stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

