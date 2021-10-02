The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform Market Weight

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.73.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$85.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$83.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.69. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$57.44 and a one year high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

