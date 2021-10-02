The Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of TTD opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

