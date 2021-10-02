The Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.
Shares of TTD opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $3,231,805 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
