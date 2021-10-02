The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 881,515 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of The Wendy’s worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

